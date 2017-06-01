MERU residents humiliate KIRAUTI MURUNGI with pro-RAILA chants! Watch VIDEO

Monday, June 12, 2017 - Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi was forced to cut short his speech on Sunday in Igembe North after he tried to campaign for Jubilee Party.





Murungi, who is keen to unseat Governor Peter Munya, came face to face with reality on the ground as residents started chanting NASA! NASA HAO!





His efforts to cool down the residents proved futile.





The region voted overwhelmingly for President Uhuru in the 2013 elections but the ground seems to have shifted ahead of the August poll.





Watch the video below.



