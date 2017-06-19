Men are dogs, Kenyan single mother narrates how she suffered in the hands of her abusive husband.

Thursday, 29 June 2017 - A Kenyan single mother has narrated how she suffered in the hands of her abusive husband.





The man used to treat like a stray dog.





This is a painful story.





Just read.





Hi mums and dad's... Actually there is God in heaven I can testify that.. I remember it was on date 28 may last year when my hubby came home after work and it was around 9pm, nilikuwa nimekaa kwa sofa na mtoi wangu alikuwa amelala hapo kando yangu,maisha yangu kwa ndoa haikuwa ya furaha coz kila wakati ilikuwa ni kuchozana na pia vita sababu mumewangu alikuwa mpenda vita sana.





Aliingia na kuanza kudisconnet Tvs na radio akienda nazo, nilikuwa nimetulia coz I was feeling some pain on my wound bcz I went through cs when delivering and my son was 16wks old..after some minutes he came back and took all his clothes, documents and left us. I could not stand the pain of being left....





I asked him where he…



