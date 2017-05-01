Men are beasts! PHOTOs of Miss USIU who was R@P3D by a Nigerian along Thika Road after being given alcohol.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 - Her name is Nneka Enyantu Obi, Miss USIU who was r@p3d by a shameless Nigerian man after a house party along Thika Road.





She was too drunk when the incident happened.





The man took her to his hostel and messed her.





She woke up and found herself on the man’s bed without a p@nt!3 after he forcibly had s3x with her.





We advice ladies to avoid getting too drunk in house parties.





See photos of the lady who was messed up by the shameless Nigerian man in the next page.