Meet another S£XY Female thug from Kayole wanted by police, She kills without mercy(PHOTOs).

Saturday, 24 June 2017 -Another female thug who is a member of the dreaded Gaza gang from Kayole is wanted by police.





The 18 yr old lady who is called, Sling Berry, on facebook, has been warned to reform and surrender to police but she has refused.





An undercover cop who calls himself Blackest Widow asked the young lady to reform but she has refused to change her ways.





He even offered her a job which she turned down and said that she will continue engaging in criminal activities.





“Evening members...Wengi wenyu mnasemaga youths join this gang simply becoz they are jobless.

What about her???18years-very comfortable being a member of gaza.Tried of offering her a job akaniambia nikae nayo. If she manages to go far, kwa kweli Mola amemkatalia...Blessed nyt” Posted Blackest Widow in Dandora Crime Free.





He even shared a Facebook conversation where the young lady dares the undercover cop to kill her.





She brags how they have been terrorizing innocent Kenyans in Eastlands.





See her photos



