Me and UHURU will still win the election even if RAILA ODINGA’s Spectre prints ballot papers – RUTO

Thursday June 15, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has said Jubilee would still win the August 8 th election even if the tender to print ballot papers is awarded to NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s firm, Spectre International.





Speaking in Busia on Wednesday , Ruto said even if the IEBC tender is given to Raila Odinga and his wife, Mama Ida, Jubilee will still win the election.





“IEBC can give the ballot printing tender to Spectre International and...



