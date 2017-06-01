MATIANGI please! See what principal of Kiine Girls in Kirinyaga did to girls after mid-term break (PHOTOs)

Hi Alai, There is a girls school in Kirinyaga county called Kiine Girls.





The Administration has chased more than a half school students because they came late after 2pm , even those who were late even for 10 mins. some have come as far as Ukambani....Take note its a girls school .





Where are these young girls going to spend the night.obvious kwa lodgings.





Mrs Wanjiku is the principal.





Via ALAI





