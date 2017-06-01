MATIANGI please! See what principal of Kiine Girls in Kirinyaga did to girls after mid-term break (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 17:52
The Administration has chased more than a half school students because they came late after 2pm , even those who were late even for 10 mins. some have come as far as Ukambani....Take note its a girls school .
Where are these young girls going to spend the night.obvious kwa lodgings.
Mrs Wanjiku is the principal.
Via ALAI
