Massive Recruitment in the Government of Kenya – PSC (Over 500 Jobs)

Roads Inspector

2

V/No.52/2017

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.19,323 – Ksh.24, 662 pm – (Job Group ‘H’)

Qualifications

· For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C with C- or above in both

· Mathematics and Physics; and a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

· This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under a senior officer.

· Supervising and controlling of all road works within the officer’s area of jurisdiction;

· Assisting in the selection and location of suitable materials for road works;

· Preparing and maintaining masters rolls, paysheets, stores ledgers, tools and plant

· Ledgers, log sheets and tickets, daily activity cards and any other records; and

· Preparing work programmes in liaison with the divisional officers.





Instructor III

19

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.19, 323 – Ksh.24, 662 pm (Job Group ‘H’)

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have a;

· Diploma in any one of the following fields: Civil Engineering, Highways Engineering, Building, Surveying, Architecture, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or Institutional Management from a recognized institution;

OR

· Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with driver instructors’ certificate from a recognized institution in the case of Driving Instructors;

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for Instructor’s cadre. Duties and responsibilities entails:

· Maintenance of machines and equipment and preparing them for use in instructional

· Duties in the relevant field under the guidance of a senior instructor; and

· Preparing lesson plans, instructing, assessing and marking practical work for students.





Chemist

4

V/No.50/2017

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.31,020 – Ksh.41, 590 pm, (Job Group ‘K’)

Qualifications

· For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have a Bachelor of Science degree in any of the following disciplines:-

· Chemistry, Food Science and Technology, Forensic Science, Biochemistry or Environmental Science from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a more experienced officer.

Specific duties and responsibilities will include:-

· Screening and receiving materials for analysis;

· Storing, retrieving and issuing out materials of analysis;

· Sampling at various sites and carrying out field tests;

· Preparing reagents for analysis;

· Maintaining records; and

· Carrying out relevant laboratory analysis of samples.





Assistant Engineer (Roads)

12

Vacancies In The Ministry Of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing And Urban Development State Department For Infrastructure

V/No.462015

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 31,020 –Ksh.41, 590 pm (Job Group ‘K’)

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

· A Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a university recognized in Kenya; and been registered by Engineers Registration Board of Kenya as a Graduate Engineer.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior officer.

Duties and responsibilities will include:

· Preliminary design, supervision of construction and maintenance of classified and unclassified roads.





Social Development Officer

30

Ministry of East African Community, Labour and Social Protection

V/No.45/2017

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.24,662 – Ksh.29,918 P.M Job Group ‘J’

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:-

· Sociology, Social Work, Community Development, Anthropology, Business Administration/Management, from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities

This is the entry point for Social Development Officers. An officer at this level will perform duties of limited scope and will closely work with a more experienced officer. Duties and responsibilities will include:-

· Working with communities to identify and mobilize local resources for the implementation of development projects;

· Guiding communities develop Community Action Plans (CAPs);

· Liaising with local communities and other development agencies in implementing

· Community development programmes;

· Identifying self-help groups and community based organizations for registration;

· Collecting social development related data for planning;

· Guiding communities and self-help groups to identify their social economic needs; and

· Mobilizing communities to implement their development projects; and mainstreaming

· Disability in programmes and projects.





Assistant Accountant

103

VACANCY NO. 5/2017

ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT GENERAL, JOB GROUP ‘P’ – ONE HUNDRED AND THREE (103) POSTS

Salary Scale: Kshs.77, 527 x 4,877- 81,404 x 4,070 – 85,474 x 4,274-89,748 x 4,487- 94,235 x 4,712 – 98,946x 4,947 – 103,894 p.m.

House Allowance Ksh. 45,000 p.m

Commuter Allowance Ksh. 12,000 p.m

Responsibilities

· providing advisory services to the National County departmental heads and other stakeholders on all financial and accounting matters;

· participating and advising in Tender Committees, National County Executive / Development Committees.

· interpreting and implementing financial regulations and procedures, Treasury circulars, letters and instructions;

· developing supplementary financial regulations and procedures to enhance internal controls.

· maintaining appropriate and up to date accounting records;

· assisting in the administration of the Accounting Unit;

· providing advisory services to the Accounting Officer and other stake holders on all financial and accounting matters in the Ministry;

· preparing management and statutory reports including final accounts;

· coordinating the development of supplementary financial regulations and procedures to enhance internal controls

· setting targets for the accounts staff and evaluating achievements;

· overseeing the processing of funding arrangements and ensuring compliance with Treasury regulations and procedures; and

· authorizing payments and signing of cheques subject to set limits;

Requirements

· served for cumulative ten(10) years three (3) of which should have been at the grade of Chief Accountant ,Job Group ‘M’ and above or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a bachelors degree in Commerce (Accounting or finance option) and Passed part II of the Certified Public Accountants( CPA II ) Examinations;

· passed CPA III of the Certified Public Accountants Examinations;

· registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

· a certificate in Senior Management Course from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated professional competence in the field of Accounting Services ; and

· shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

· possession of relevant Masters Degree will be considered an added advantage

Senior Accountant

104

SENIOR ACCOUNTANT, JOB GROUP ‘L’ – SEVENTY FOUR (74)

Salary Scale: Kshs. 35, 910 x 1,800 – 37,710 x 1,890 – 39,600 x 1,990 – 41,590 x 2,070 – 43,660 x 2,220- 45,880 p.m.

House Allowance Ksh. 28,000 p.m

Commuter Allowance Ksh. 6,000 p.m

Responsibilities

· preparing timely and accurate management reports;

· authorizing payments and signing cheques subject to limit set;

· certifying and verifying returns, documents and vouchers;

· monitoring the collection of revenue including inspection;

· balancing and ruling of the cash books on daily basis;

· processing payments , reimbursements and disbursements; and

· keeping safe custody of accountable documents, government assets and records.

Requirements

· Served in the grade of Accountant I, Job Group ‘K’ for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· a bachelors degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and Passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA)examination or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution OR passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· certificate in Computer Applications; and,

· shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.





Accountant

308

CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, JOB GROUP ‘M’ – THREE HUNDRED AND EIGHT (308) POSTS

Salary Scale: Kshs.41, 590 x 2,070- 43,660 x 2,220 – 45,880 x 2,310 – 48,190 x 2400 – 50, 590 x 2,550 – 53,140 x 2,700- 55,840 p.m.

House Allowance Ksh. 28,000 p.m

Commuter Allowance Ksh. 8,000 p.m

Responsibilities

· coordinating and supervising operations in the area of deployment; preparing final accounts;

· ensuring safe custody of Government assets and records

· authorizing payments and signing of cheques subject to set limits;

· ensuring timely and accurate preparation of quality management reports.

· providing guidance to officers to achieve the desired results.; and

· training and development of staff.

Requirements

· served in the grade of Senior Accountant, Job Group ‘L’ for a minimum

· period of three (3) years or a in a comparable and relevant position in the public service

· a bachelors degree in any of the following discipline: Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and Passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· passed CPA III of Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examinations or an equivalent qualification from a

· recognized Institution; and

· a certificate in Senior Management Course from a recognized institution;

· shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.





Finance Officer

27

VACANCY NO. 4/2017

FINANCE OFFICER I, JOB GROUP ‘L’ – TWENTY SEVEN (27) POSTS

Salary Scale: Kshs.35, 910 x 1,800 – 37,710 x 1,890 – 39,600 x 1,990 – 41,590 x 2,070 – 43,660 x 2,220- 45,880 p.m.

House Allowance Ksh. 28,000 p.m

Commuter Allowance Ksh. 6,000 p.m

Responsibilities

· controlling of expenditure commitments in the Ministries/Departments;

· initial evaluation and scrutiny of expenditure proposals and compilation of information required in the budgetary processes;

· processing of Medium Term Expenditure Framework and revised estimates budget;

· budgeting of donor financed projects, reviewing of financial implementation of such projects, and monitoring commitments on expenditures;

· reviewing programme based budget performance indicators and subsector reports and facilitate finalization of the sub sector reports; and,

· coordinating the preparation of sector budget proposals for MDAs

Requirements

· served in the grade of Finance Officer II, Job Group ’K’ or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· bachelors degree in any of the following fields: Commerce (Finance option), Economics, Business Administration, Business Management or Finance

· any other bachelors degree plus Certified Public Accountant II (CPA II) qualification.

· demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.





How to Apply

The details of the posts and mode of application can be accessed on the Commission’s website. Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications as follows:

Online through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke

OR

By completing ONE PSC 2 (Revised 2016) application form. The form may be downloaded from the Commission website.

Completed applications should be sent to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

P. O. BOX 30095-00100

NAIROBI

So as to reach the Commission on or before 15th June, 2017.

Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application.

Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification. The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.

THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews. It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates.