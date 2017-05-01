Massive Recruitment in EPZ Kenya – Over 100 Vacancies

Hela EPZ
 
Apparel Vacancies
 
Hela Epz is looking for the following:
1.       Cutting Lay-planners
2.      Knit Sample Operators
3.      Quality Assurance - Sample Room
4.      Lactra Cad Marker Maker
5.      Bulk Merchandizer
6.      Quality Executives - Knit Experience
7.       Quality Checkers - Knit Experience

8.      Quality Supervisors - Knit Experience
9.      Industrial Engineering Executives
10.   Production Executives and Supervisors
11.    Finishing Executives and Supervisors
12.   Raw material Executives and Supervisors
13.   Sawing Technicians Woven/twill and Polo T-shirt’s
14.   Purchasing Executives
15.   Finance Executives/Accountant
16.   Automation, Electronics and Mechatronics Engineers
17.    Lay Cutting Masters — Stripes Fabrics
Qualifications: Strictly above applicants must have 2 years experience in garments/apparel manufacturing.
 
Submit your CVs to: careerkenya@helaclothing.com
  
or P.O. Box 30500 - 00100, Nairobi

   

