Massive Recruitment in EPZ Kenya – Over 100 Vacancies

Hela EPZ



Apparel Vacancies



Hela Epz is looking for the following:

1. Cutting Lay-planners

2. Knit Sample Operators

3. Quality Assurance - Sample Room

4. Lactra Cad Marker Maker

5. Bulk Merchandizer

6. Quality Executives - Knit Experience

7. Quality Checkers - Knit Experience

8. Quality Supervisors - Knit Experience

9. Industrial Engineering Executives

10. Production Executives and Supervisors

11. Finishing Executives and Supervisors

12. Raw material Executives and Supervisors

13. Sawing Technicians Woven/twill and Polo T-shirt’s

14. Purchasing Executives

15. Finance Executives/Accountant

16. Automation, Electronics and Mechatronics Engineers

17. Lay Cutting Masters — Stripes Fabrics

Qualifications: Strictly above applicants must have 2 years experience in garments/apparel manufacturing.



Submit your CVs to: careerkenya@helaclothing.com

