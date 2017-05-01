Massive Recruitment in EPZ Kenya – Over 100 Vacancies

Massive Recruitment in EPZ Kenya – Over 100 VacanciesJobs and Careers 14:41
Apparel Vacancies
Hela Epz is looking for the following:
1. Cutting Lay-planners
2. Knit Sample Operators
3. Quality Assurance - Sample Room
4. Lactra Cad Marker Maker
5. Bulk Merchandizer
6. Quality Executives - Knit Experience
7. Quality Checkers - Knit Experience
8. Quality Supervisors - Knit Experience
9. Industrial Engineering Executives
10. Production Executives and Supervisors
11. Finishing Executives and Supervisors
12. Raw material Executives and Supervisors
13. Sawing Technicians Woven/twill and Polo T-shirt’s
14. Purchasing Executives
15. Finance Executives/Accountant
16. Automation, Electronics and Mechatronics Engineers
17. Lay Cutting Masters — Stripes Fabrics
Qualifications: Strictly above applicants must have 2 years experience in garments/apparel manufacturing.
Submit your CVs to: careerkenya@helaclothing.com
or P.O. Box 30500 - 00100, Nairobi