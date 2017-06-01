Management Trainees in Unilever, Kenya - Apprenticeship Programme

Technical Apprenticeship Programme at Unilever

The range of Technical Machine Operator roles varies between categories and technologies, but generally sits within the Filling, Forklift and Material Transfer, Mixer, Packing, Reporting, Shaping and Water Machinery Job Families.

The Technical Machine Operator is responsible for the safe operation of production equipment to deliver customer requirements through completion of the production plan, adhering to quality standards and maximising cost effectiveness, optimal running and equipment efficiency.

She/he is expected to carry out cleaning and inspection activities and record any issues/problems with the equipment to pass to the Technical Operator to resolve. The Machine Operator should master the operation of a series of machines in order to provide factory resilience.

Responsibilities

· Knowledge and application of technical skills to Operate machinery safely and effectively in order to meet the production plan. Conduct cleaning and lubrication as required. Possess a basic knowledge of the principles of mechanism, motion and pneumatics.

· Maintain machinery to the prescribed standards and levels of cleanliness.

· Understand properties of materials being handled. Able to perform correct adjustment and setting.

· Proactively work with Professional Maintenance and Quality Control staff to achieve zero breakdowns and zero defects.

· Carry out product and process changeovers/wash-outs to maintain quality standards whilst minimizing the impact to the production plan.

· Utilise all appropriate safety and environmental procedures relating to the Sourcing Unit and allocated equipment to ensure a safe working environment for the whole team. Understand the legal responsibility placed upon individuals.

· Reduce costs due to waste and minimise impact to health, safety and the environment through working to eliminate waste and through the correct management of waste and hazardous materials.

Key Requirements

· A minimum of National Diploma or Higher National Diploma in either Electrical, Chemical, Mechanical or Mechatronic Engineering

· Applicant must be a committed team worker with a strong sense of responsibility and good attention to detail.

· Effective problem solving skills and an agile mind are essential.

· This programme is open to individuals of 26 years and below

· IT Skills –Must be competent in the use of Microsoft Office; Excel and Word programmes.

· The programme duration is 1 year