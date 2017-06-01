Man who was with RAILA ODINGA and his ODM crew during the 07/ 08 post-poll chaos joins NASA again.

Wednesday June 14, 2017 - A Kenyan man who oversaw the opposition’s communication during the 2007/ 08 post election bloodshed has joined National Super Alliance (NASA)’s strategic team after being in sabbatical for close to a decade.





Salome Lone is expected in the country on Wednesday and will take charge of NASA’s strategic communication and some advisory roles.





Lone will join Raila Odinga’s campaign team as an advisor where he seeks to bolster the National Super Alliance's communication strategy.





"I need hardly say how..



