Man sleeps with a married WOMAN, shares PHOTOs and tags her husband to pick her up.

SIR PETER KARANJA , 04:03

Sunday, 11 June 2017-A man exchanged fluids with a married woman and then posted a photo of her in his bed on facebook after s3x  and started tagging men, asking if they were looking for their wives.

Serio! .. I Am Curious – Who’s Wife Didn’t Make It Home Last Night? She Ready For Pickup – #SheAThotThotThot #NameThatCrack#SheNeedUber He wrote.



Look at these posts that have gone viral on social media. 

 This guy has zero chills.

 Just imagine finding your wife in such a situation.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno