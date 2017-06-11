Man sleeps with a married WOMAN, shares PHOTOs and tags her husband to pick her up.

Sunday, 11 June 2017 -A man exchanged fluids with a married woman and then posted a photo of her in his bed on facebook after s3x and started tagging men, asking if they were looking for their wives.





“Serio! .. I Am Curious – Who’s Wife Didn’t Make It Home Last Night? She Ready For Pickup – #SheAThotThotThot #NameThatCrack#SheNeedUber” He wrote.





Look at these posts that have gone viral on social media.



This guy has zero chills.



Just imagine finding your wife in such a situation.



