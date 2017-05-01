MAN sets his wife, kids ablaze and then commits suicide in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate (PHOTOs)

Friday, 02 June 2017 - A man has killed his wife, two children and severely injured their househelp before committing suicide in Nairobi’s Umoja 2 Estate.





The man is alleged to have separated with his wife over a month ago and then reconciled after sorting out their differences.





Neighbours claim that they heard some commotion in the deceased’s house and then saw fumes of smoke.





When they went to find out what was going on, the man committed suicide by jumping from the balcony.





They entered the house and found out that the deceased had locked his wife and kids in one of the rooms and..



