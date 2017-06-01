Man mistaken for ousted Ivory Coast dictator Gbagbo almost lynched in Paris by angry Ivorian Citizens (VIDEO)

Saturday June 17, 2017 - A man mistaken for ousted Ivory Coast President, Laurent Gbagbo, was almost lynched in Paris by angry Ivorian citizens.





The poor guy who has an uncanny resemblance to Gbagbo was chased across the street before they realized he was innocent and his only crime was looking like the former dictator.





Gbagbo is facing charges of fraud, murder and persecution at the International Criminal Court in Hague following the end of his administration in 2011.





Watch the video below.



