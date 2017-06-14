Man filmed having S3X on board a flight in full glare of other passengers! This is MADNESS! VIDEO

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 09:22

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - Believe it or not, this guy was filmed misbehaving with a woman on a Ryanair flight in the full glare of other passengers.


From the short clip that has gone viral, a blonde woman is seen straddling the randy guy on the plane from Manchester to Ibiza.

The man was seen in the footage asking people around him if they had a c@nd@m.

A spokesman with…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno