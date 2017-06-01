MAN embarrassed by his girlfriend when proposing to her in a Nairobi restaurant, this is bad (Watch VIDEO).

Tuesday, 13 June 2017 - A man was embarrassed badly by his girlfriend when he decided to propose to her in a Nairobi restaurant.





The man had invited some of his friends to witness the important event in his life that ended up flopping badly.





Perhaps the lady is a player who was just wasting his time or she was not ready for this.





When the man removed the ring, the lady ran away and left him covered in shame.





Watch this video that has gone viral.



