Mambo yabadilika! UHURU/ RUTO forced to wave to trees and buildings as residents refuse to attend rally

Saturday June 17, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, took their campaigns to Kakamega County on Saturday in a bid to win over a few votes in the region that is predominantly an Opposition stronghold.





The tour comes barely 3 days after they visited Busia County where they got mixed reception wherever they made a stop.





However, in Kakamega, the Jubilee rally was not well attended as Uhuru/ Ruto would have wished and in some instances, they were forced to wave to trees and buildings as there...



