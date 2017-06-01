Mambo yabadilika! Nandi IDPs say they will vote for RAILA ODINGA to the last man in August over this

..his Deputy, William Ruto, of neglecting them in terms of compensation while compensating IDPs from other regions.





They vowed to vote Uhuru/ Ruto out if Jubilee Government will not compensate them before August 8th.





They said they may be forced to support Raila who has promised to compensate and resettle them within the first 100 days if he becomes President in August.





Jubilee has recently compensated IDPs from Kisii and Nyamira Counties in a bid to woo them to support Uhuru/ Ruto in the August polls.





