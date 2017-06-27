MAKWERE tells UHURU to start clearing rats and cockroaches from State House - RAILA is the new CiC!

Thursday June 29, 2017 - Former Cabinet Minister and Ambassador to Tanzania, Chirau Ali Mwakere, has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to prepare for a humiliating defeat in August saying all Kenyans are tired of the Jubilee administration.





Mwakwere, who was a key member of URP that teamed up to win the 2013 elections, played a pivotal role in President Uhuru Kenyatta's Presidential win four years ago.





Speaking during one of his campaign rallies in...



