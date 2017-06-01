Maisha London! ABABU NAMWAMBA shows off his grown up daughter as they enjoy a vacation (PHOTOs)

Embattled Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba, has for the first time showed off his beautiful daughter.

Ababu and his teenage daughter were enjoying a vacation at Rapids Camp on River Sagana.

He shared photos enjoying beautiful sceneries with his daughter saying,

Daughters are special gifts carefully wrapped and purposely delivered straight from heaven...to put a smile on the face and gladness in the soul of every dad, no matter what “.

