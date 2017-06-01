MAGUFULI will never joke with UHURU/ RUTO! See his latest move that will make RAILA ODINGA cry.

Thursday June 22, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed immigration officers not to allow Tanzanian nationals to visit Kenya without required documents.





According to Kajiado County Commissioner, Harsama Kello, any Tanzanian visiting Kenya will be required to have a permit.





“Immigration officers at the Namanga border began implementing the new rules on Wednesday ,” Kello said adding that this is not a new law as some Tanzanians were claiming.





He said the law has not been in operation but the moment Tanzania started...



