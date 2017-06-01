MADNESS! Kenya Nurses’ Union officials almost exchange blows on live TV (VIDEO)

Saturday June 17, 2017 - There was drama on Friday at the Railways club when Kenya Union of Nurses officials almost exchanged blows during a live presser over the ongoing nurses’ strike.





The presser called by ousted KNUN chair, John Bii, was interrupted by Maurice Opetu, Secretary General, claiming the former has been compromised and wanted to declare the strike illegal.





It took the intervention of the police to quash the bitter exchange before it degenerated to a physical fight forcing Mr. Bii and his team to leave the venue.





Watch the video below.



