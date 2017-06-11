MADNESS: Here is the S3XY AMBER ROSE N#D3 photo that has been deleted by IG (LOOK)

Sunday, June 11, 2017- The 33-year old model has been trending since Friday after she uploaded photo on Instagram revealing her hairy nunu.





The NSFW pic aimed to promote her third annual $lut walk-an event she created to promote female empowerment, putting an end to victim-blaming by addressing the double-standards placed on woman.





The photo was however removed by Instagram within hours of going up.





She took to her account to moan about it and brag about it being picked up by social media users and blogs.

See the fire photo below.



