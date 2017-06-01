LUOs want the presidential poll results announced within 7 hours after polling stations are closed

Tuesday June 13, 2017 - Members of the Luo community have filed a petition in the high court requesting the it to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to declare presidential results within seven hours .





The petition which was filed by three voters, Titus Alila, Jackline Otieno and Francis Oganda was received by High Court judge, Thripsisa Cherere, who directed the petitioners’ advocate, Kennedy Omondi, to serve the respondent IEBC with the application.





Cherere further ordered that the...



