Friday June 2, 2017 - A popular trader from Kwale County has been sentenced to five months in prison for selling subsidized Unga at Sh 120. A popular trader from Kwale County has been sentenced to five months in prison for selling subsidized Unga at Sh 120.





Two weeks ago, the Government issued a directive urging all traders in the country to sell subsidized Unga at Sh 90.





on Monday for selling Unga at Sh 120. However, Moses Ochieng was arrestedfor selling Unga at Sh 120.





Kwale Senior Resident Magistrate, Ms. Betty Koech, while issuing the ruling said that it is a shame that..