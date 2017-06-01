LUO elders reveal the reason why they are worried that UHURU will still beat RAILA ODINGA in August

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - A section of Luo community elders have revealed the reason why National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, will lose to President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





Speaking on Tuesday , the elders led by their chairman, Opiyo Otondi, said the recent chaos in Rarieda where Raila was forced to run for his dear life may make other communities mistrust the Luo community’s leadership style.





Otondi said the chaos were a threat to Raila's presidential bid.





The chairman said violence could discourage the..



