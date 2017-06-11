Lipia “Nunu”! Pr@ST!TUT£s disgrace University student after he failed to pay for S£X(See PHOTOs).

Sunday, June 11, 2017 -A sexually starved campus guy was humiliated by pr@st!tut3s after he failed to pay one of them her dues.





The pr@st!tut3s tore his cloth and ordered him to pay for the service he had received.





An eyewitness volunteered to settle his debt and the pr@st!tut3s let him go.





This should be a lesson to men.





If you buy s3x, pay for it.





The incidence happened in Zimbabwe and the guy is said to be a student at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE).





See photos.