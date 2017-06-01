Like father like son! KALONZO’s son leaves UHURU/ RUTO in shame as he speaks on his nomination

Wednesday June 7, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s son, Kennedy, has spoken for the first time in public on his nomination to the East African Legislative Assembly by Wiper Party, which is headed by his father.





This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee is still vehemently opposed to his nomination, accusing Kalonzo of practicing nepotism by nominating his son at the expense other deserving Kenyans.





Speaking yesterday, Kennedy left Jubilee reeling in shame as he dismissed claims that he was nominated to EALA because of his..



