Let unite and send UHURU to Gatundu and RUTO to Sugoi on August 8th - JOHO tells Kenyans

Saturday June 3, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has said that the Jubilee Government has failed in the face of Kenyans and does not deserve a second chance in the country’s leadership in August.





Speaking at the IEBC regional office in Mombasa on Thursday , Joho said that President Uhuru Kenyatta has failed the country big time and he should be sent home in August.





He said the only man who can save Kenyans from Jubilee thieves and looters is...



