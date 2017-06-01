Let the people decide! UHURU refuses to endorse ANNE WAIGURU or MARTHA KARUA for Governor

Let the people decide! UHURU refuses to endorse ANNE WAIGURU or MARTHA KARUA for GovernorEditor's Choice, Politics 19:07
Wednesday June 28, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta started his campaigns in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday morning where he urged Kirinyaga residents to support his re-election in August.
Uhuru, who spoke at Kirinyaga University, urged residents to come out in large numbers and support his re-election.
The President also paraded Kirinyaga Governor aspirants Anne Waiguru and...
Page 1 2