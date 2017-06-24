LARRY MADOWO leaves the The Trend Show, No more cat videos

Saturday, 24 June 2017 -NTV anchor, Larry Madowo, has announced that he has left the weekly Trend Show that he was hosting live on Friday Night.





The Trend Show has been facing alot of competition from the ratchet 10 over 10 show hosted by Willis Raburu and the s3xy Joey Muthengi.





Larry announced that he has left the show through twitter.





He tweeted saying, “ A few weeks ago, I informed the team that I had decided to leave the TrendLive. It has been a great run but it’s time to move on. More tonight.” He tweeted.





This is what he posted.













