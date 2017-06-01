KTN exposes RAILA ODINGA’s lies in Mexico Maize Scandal - Only NASA fools will believe him now.

Wednesday June 7, 2017 - Kenya Television Network (KTN) famously knows as KTN exposed NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s lies on Tuesday concerning the recently imported maize from Mexico.





Last month, the Government bought over 30,000 metric tons of Maize from Mexico to cover the shortfall of maize in the country due to persistent drought.





After the Government brought the maize, Raila and his camaraderie started playing their Ugali politics with some unverified facts and lies.





However, KTN’s..



