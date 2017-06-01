KPMG exposed badly! See what it did to come up with 2.3 million dead voters - RAILA ODINGA was right

Wednesday June 14, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) has trashed the audit report on the voter register by KPMG saying the exercise was poorly done and a major betrayal of the people of Kenya.





This comes even as KPMG discovered more than 2.3 million dead voters still in the IEBC register which will be used in the August elections.





In a statement, Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who is also the chairman of Raila Odinga’s Presidential campaigns, said all the highlights by KPMG on voter register, including the..



