KPMG exposed badly! See what it did to come up with 2.3 million dead voters - RAILA ODINGA was right

..major discovery of the so called dead voters, could have been done by IEBC clerks.





He said KPMG was required to thoroughly audit the register and clearly indentify dead voters to provide for their deletion and not just give highlights.





“Instead, KPMG report did not achieve its primary objective of restoration of public confidence in the register of voters.”





“KPMG just did desk reviews and cross-checking of data against incomplete national data base of births and deaths as provided by a wanting National Registration Bureau,” Mudavadi said.





The Opposition now wants IEBC to publish the list of all dead voters to facilitate their deletion from the register.





