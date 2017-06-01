Kirinyaga Women Rep aspirant, PURITY NGIRICI, should explain to Kenyans the source of her wealth

..an intimidating spectacle moving many times with long convoys of cars stretching several kilometres and with over 2000 boda boda operators each paid Kshd.1000 daily. On air she changes choppers like clothes. Online, her stories trend every minute. As she is fond of reminding the people of Kirinyaga, "pesa si shida, shida ni mahali ya kutumia. Niambiani penye shida iko".





A hugely philanthropic personality, the contest against Purity is an act in futility. Anybody running against her should have resigned like yesterday. It's all over.





In Nyanza we say "gony yudhe". In Kirinyaga, Purity has spoilt the region for anybody trying to campaign without money. She is literally burning the army and as they say, "choma jeshi Kama Ngirishi"!





She has been elected before the votes come in.