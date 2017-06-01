Kirinyaga Women Rep aspirant, PURITY NGIRICI, should explain to Kenyans the source of her wealth

When l visited Kirinyaga last month, l forgot to tell you the story of Purity Wangui Kuria-Ngirici.





Before you visit Kirinyaga, you may think Ann Waiguru or Mar tha Karua are one of its most popular and illustrious politicians until you set foot there and meet the story of Purity. She is spoken of with such awe as Lenny Maxwell Kivuti in Embu.





And it is because of money.And the people of Kirinyaga call her "Purity Central Bank."

In the late 90s former Central Bank of Kenya deputy Governor the late Eliphaz Riungu, the man who was accused of running the bank like a village kiosk, was once considered to be the richest man running to be MP in Kenya. Money flowed from his pocket like rain. Not anymore. The list this year has hundreds.





In one of the most unequal contests in this election, Purity Wangui Kuria-Ngirici running as Women representative has taken political campaigns to levels beyond the reach of nobody else in Kirinyaga and indeed the Republic of Kenya. She is over campaigning in a seat that is essentially hers. The incumbent Winnie Karimi Njuguna was mince meat for the first timer.





Wife to the son of former feared spy chief James Kanyotu, Wangui's electrifying campaign is being fought online, on land and air. If there was a water body in Kirinyaga, she would have stationed ships with men there.





On land she is…



