King of Mafisi BABU OWINO shows of his S3XY KIKUYU wife for the first time (PHOTOs)

Saturday, 17 June 2017 - Loud-mouthed Embakasi East MP aspirant, Babu Owino, was accompanied by his wife to a church service in Eastlands where he was hunting for votes.





For those who don’t know, Babu is married to a beautiful Kikuyu lady and they have been blessed with a daughter.





He rarely parades his love-life in public but you now know he is married.





See photos of Babu’s wife in the next page



