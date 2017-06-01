King of Mafisi BABU OWINO shows of his S3XY KIKUYU wife for the first time (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 19:34

Saturday, 17 June 2017 - Loud-mouthed Embakasi East MP aspirant, Babu Owino, was accompanied by his wife to a church service in Eastlands where he was hunting for votes.

For those who don’t know, Babu is married to a beautiful Kikuyu lady and they have been blessed with a daughter.

He rarely parades his love-life in public but you now know he is married.

See photos of Babu’s wife in the next page

