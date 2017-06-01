KIKUYUs will not leave Kajiado - KEGA now blasts RAILA for inciting the MAASAIs to chase KIKUYUs

..Kajiado amounted to hate speech and should be dealt with by the full force of the law.





He noted that Raila’s utterances for Maasais to protect their land from Kikuyus could ruin the peace in the country.





He also said the remarks could lead to violence after the August 8th General Election.





“Every Kenyan has a right to own land anywhere in this country and Raila’s remark in Kijiado is very dangerous as it borders on hate speech,” Kega said.





