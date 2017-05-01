KIKUYU votes are almost enough to see UHURU re-elected in August, RAILA will cry in the toilet

..make sure that Uhuru is re-elected.





“We will be conducting door to door campaigns to make sure that voters turn out in large numbers to vote for Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term,” Waititu said.





Waititu, who is also the Kabete MP, said Mt Kenya and Rift Valley voters are enough to make Uhuru win the August election.





He said Kiambu County has over 1.2 million votes and said 99.9 percent will be Uhuru’s votes.





Waititu also urged NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to prepare for a humiliating defeat in August because he has no numbers to beat Uhuru.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



