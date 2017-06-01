KIKUYU man tells KALENJINs why RUTO will never be President and he has no apologies.

There is real dilemma in Central Province.





Voting for Uhuru is like handing over their lives to William Ruto, the man who sponsored and supervised the killing of innocent Kikuyu women, children, and men in Rift Valley.





Many of my village mates are actually hoping Uhuru fails because we can’t imagine President Ruto, never. Kama saa hi, we are in the same Government and they have begun their threats to chop of our heads in Rift Valle y. Imagine what they will do if Ruto is on the ballot?





For us Kikuyus, Raila is far much better to us than Ruto. This I can tell you, Ruto will never be President.



