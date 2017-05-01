KIBAKI’s wife, WAMBUI, misbehaves during Madaraka, What she did left Cabinet Secretaries speechless.

Thursday, 01 June 2017 - There was drama during Madaraka Day celebrations held at Kabiruini Grounds in Nyeri after outgoing Othaya MP and Kibaki’s wife, Mary Wambui, displaced one of the most powerful Cabinet Secretaries in Uhuru’s Government.





Wambui displaced Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, and sat on his reserved seat.





Infact, Wambui sat just next to...



