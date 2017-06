KHALWALE claims his life is in danger and records a statement with the police! UHURU is after my life

Monday June 19, 2017 - Kakamega Senator, Dr Bonnie Khalwale, as accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of threatening him during his rally in Kakamega County. Kakamega Senator, Dr Bonnie Khalwale, as accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of threatening him during his rally in Kakamega County.





on Sunday , Khalwale said that he reported the President at Kakamega Police Station where he recorded a statement on the matter. Addressing a Press Conference, Khalwale said that he reported the President at Kakamega Police Station where he recorded a statement on the matter.





“I’ve this morning recorded a statement at Kakamega Police Station concerning President Uhuru's threats against me while he..