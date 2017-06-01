Kenyans should respect RAILA ODINGA, See how this guy insulted him without mercy.

Monday, 12 June 2017 - Kenyans, please stop disrespecting “Baba”.





He is a Statesman who fought for the democracy you are enjoying today.





See how this guy insulted him without mercy.





“ Who will tell Raila that Black Kiwi polish is for our Shoes not his hair,he tries too much to compete with Uhuruto who are half his age but his wrinkled face betrays his advanced age!”