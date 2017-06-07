Kenyans on social media react to MIKE SONKO carrying RACHAEL SHEBESH’s handbag (LOOK)

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Mike Sonko, is really trying hard to convince Nairobians that he has transformed if what he did on Tuesday is anything to go by.





Sonko was among Jubilee aspirants who went to pick up Rachel Shebesh from Nairobi Hospital.





From the photos shared online, Sonko was carrying Shebesh’s handbag and opened a car door for her.





This rare gesture has stirred mixed reactions from Kenyans with some hailing him for being a gentleman while others reckon he was out of order.





Sonko recently admitted that his affair with Shebesh nearly..



