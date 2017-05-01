Kenyan woman sentenced to death in Malaysia after drugs were found in her NUNU.Lifestyle 11:24
Saturday, June 3, 2017 - A Kenyan woman was sentenced to death by a Malaysian High Court on Sunday after she was found guilty of trafficking drugs four years ago.
Rose Achieng Ojala, mother of three, was arrested on November 30, 2013, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after arriving from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
She had stuffed three capsules of the drug into her private parts and swallowed another 68 capsules, all weighing about 400gm
On the day she was arrested, an immigration officer noted that she was behaving suspiciously during the...
Page 1 2