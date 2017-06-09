Kenyan woman in court for plotting with her LOVER to kill her German sponsor during S*X. (PHOTO)

Friday, June 9, 2017 - A Kenyan woman based in German was arraigned in court on Wednesday for the alleged murder of her German husband in September 2016.





The accused, Armina, a mother of two, conspired with her lover identified as Jan D to kill her husband, Ekkehart H while she was making love with him at their home in Ebersdorf.





According to court documents, Armina planned the murder of her husband, Ekkehart H, carefully laying down the plans with her lover, Jan D.





On the fateful day, Armina is said to have let her lover in the house and led him into the basement where she had a machete.





Her lover then wore a mask and gloves and waited for Ekkehart to come back home from work.





When her husband got home, Armina initiated s*x which..



