Kenyan woman in court for plotting with her LOVER to kill her German sponsor during S*X. (PHOTO)

..led them to start making love.





While they were in the act, Jan D came from behind and slit Ekkehart’s throat.





Thereafter, Jan D ran away as Armina went outside “seeking help” from neighbors saying that they had been attacked by three masked men.





The couple’s two children were asleep and did not witness what happened.





When she was interrogated, Armina said that someone had been threatening her husband and unknowingly implicated Jan D.





When Jan D was arrested, he confessed to the crime.





Following the shocking revelations, neighbors have nicknamed Armina, the black widow of Ebersdorf.





Armina and Ekkehart met in Kenya as the businessman was on holiday and they got married in 2007.



