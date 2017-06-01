Kenya Airways Jobs in Nairobi 2017

Sales Manager

Location: Nairobi,KE

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 54 destinations worldwide, 44 of which are in Africa and carries over four million passengers annually.

The airline was recently voted the Leading Airline in Africa by passengers in the World Travel Awards. It has also been voted the Leading Airline in Africa – Business Class four years in a row.

Brief Description

Deliver Profitable revenue for Kenya by Selling the KQ products, Services and network by penetrating the business and leisure market segments through the direct and indirect sales channels

Responsibilities

· Analyze market performance, identify the gaps and roll out long and short term plans to meet the revenue objectives for Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

· Set up Account Development plans to grow share and revenue by selling brand and network benefits.

· Penetrate the business and leisure market segments to retain and grow revenue.

· Exploit identified market opportunities to achieve share and revenue growth.

· Maintain competitive structural and tactical pricing that maximizes revenue, yield and market share.

· Roll out trade incentive schemes and corporate discount schemes to drive revenue growth, build loyalty and long term brand affinity.

· In conjunction with Area Manager, Marketing Manager, pricing and Market support Manager, agree on advertising and market activities plans geared towards supporting the revenue delivery activities

· Grow internet sales by promoting the Lead and manage direct reports in a way that recognizes rewards and motivates to be the best team.

· Coach the team with a view to continuous improvement using performance management and training to achieve set targets.

· Ensure provision of high customer service levels in our sales shops and responsiveness to our trade partners to achieve a minimum of 80% customer satisfaction leading to repeat business.

· Reduce CRS costs to ensure reduction in cost of sale.

· Put in place control measures to ensure the expenditure is within budget.

· Ensure health and safety standards are adhered to, in order to have a safe working environment.

· Build and maintain market presence in business and leisure travel segments. Focus on key relationships with the trade, corporate customers and government.

· Ensure effective account management i.e. setting smart objectives, effective call planning and reporting.

· Forward Monthly market performance reports highlighting reasons for the delivered performance.

· Disseminate information on opportunities for new routes, increase of frequency to build new traffic flows.

· Participate in the preparation of revenue budgets to ensure company needs are matched with market reality.

· Manage the teams Performance towards meeting the set annual goals and targets.

· Work cross functionally and participate in meetings with Revenue Management, Business Performance and

· Marketing towards meeting the overall company goals and attaining improvements for the business and excellent customer care.

· Implement Debt control measures to prevent loss to the company.

Requirements

· University Degree in commerce or related field

· Diploma in Sales & Marketing

· 5 years airline experience of which 2 should have been in a management position

Competencies

· High Level Influencing skills

· Excellent People Management Skills

· Strong analytical and communication skills

· Highly developed interpersonal and negotiating skills

· Leadership Skills

Insurance Officer

Location: Nairobi,KE

Brief Description

Implement and maintain the company’s insurance program to ensure adequate protection of company assets and compliance with policy and statutory requirements. Design and monitor claims handling procedures for timely claims settlement.

Responsibilities

· Ensure premium costs are billed accurately, paid on time and correctly reflected in Company accounts.

· Ensure insurance claims both at head office and outstations are promptly lodged, documented and paid

· Ensure appointed lawyers defending the Company are adequately supported in claims litigation

· Monitor and propose the appropriate direction of litigation to minimize loss exposure to the company.

· Pursue recoverable claims from third parties

· Review and ensure insurance provisions in contracts from user divisions conform to company requirements in order to eliminate or minimize risk exposure.

· Make proposals for update of insurance policies to reflect emerging risks

· Develop and implement insurance policies renewal programme and ensure documentation from insurers is issued correctly and on time.

· Ensure insurance programme service level standards are complied with

Requirements

· Bachelor of Commerce degree. Insurance Option would be an added advantage

· Advanced Associate Diploma in Insurance or ACII

· 6 years experience in insurance underwriting and insurance claims handling

· Knowledge of aviation insurance, aviation law and application of international conventions on carriage by Air would be an added advantage

· Appreciation of civil court procedures

· Computer skills and knowledge of Claims systems

· Negotiation skills

· Customer insight

· Strong communication skills

· Time management

· Presentation /tutoring skills

Additional Details

· Team player

· Customer insight

· Strategic influencing

· Results focus

· Integrity and self drive

· Self confidence