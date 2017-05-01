KARUA will regret dumping RAILA for UHURU! See what they want to do to her once WAIGURU wins

The Kenyan DAILY POST 11:33

Saturday June 3, 2017 - NARC Kenya leader, Martha Karua, could be headed to be a village elder if a plan by former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru, is anything to go by.

Speaking yesterday, Waiguru, who is the Jubilee nominee for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, exuded confidence that she will beat Martha Karua of NARC-K for the seat.

However, she said she will not leave Karua in...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno