KAMBA LADY blasts KIKUYU LADIES, calls them corpses in bed for failing in the bedroom.

Monday, 19 June 2017 - A Kamba lady has blasted Kikuyu ladies claiming they are useless pigs behind closed doors.





According to her, majority of Kikuyu women have a big problem when it comes to s3x.





They just lie down like logs of wood and expect the man to do all the work.





“ I recently spoke to a married Kikuyu man and he kept telling me how his wife is like a corpse in bed. Zero movement while at it and most importantly not delicious at all.” She said.





She bragged that Kamba ladies are...



